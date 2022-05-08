Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall shares her thoughts on And Just Like That reboot

How I Met Your Father star Kim Cattrall finally shared her thoughts on HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival in a new interview.

Earlier this year, HBO Max dropped the highly anticipated series And Just Like That – which followed the new adventures of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristen Davis), and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon).

Even though the show featured appearances from the first series’ original cast, Kim Cattrall and her fan favourite character Samantha Jones failed to make a physical appearance.

For the past few months, Cattrall remained relatively silent on her absence aside from the occasional interaction on social media.

However, in Variety’s new Power of Women issue, the Queer as Folk actress gave further insight into why she stepped away from the reboot.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me,” she explained.

Cattrall then said that she was never asked to be part of the 10 episode series.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie. The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she said.

Later in the interview, Cattrall revealed that one of Samantha’s storylines in the aforementioned film involved her getting unsolicited pictures from Miranda’s son Brady – which she described as “heartbreaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

When asked what type of story she wanted for her character instead, the Canadian actress stated: “Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company – maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering.”

She continued: “She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. I mean, that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s…”

Towards the end of her extensive interview, Cattrall said it was “odd” that the show continued to use the character without her in it.

“I don’t know how to feel about it. It’s so finite for me, so it doesn’t continue. I think I would ponder it more if I didn’t have something like Queer as Folk or How I Met Your Father. That’s kind of where I’m centered around,” she said.

Even though she has no interest in returning to her iconic role of Samantha Jones, the 65-year-old actress expressed her gratitude for her time with the beloved character.

“This feels like an echo of the past. Other than the really wonderful feeling of – it’s rare in my business – people wanting more, especially at 65. This feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of,” she said.

“I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much. It’s tough competition. The original show is in all our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

Fans of Cattrall will have plenty of content to consume in the coming months, due to her roles in the Queer as Folk reboot and the second season of How I Met Your Father.