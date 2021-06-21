Sesame Street features two gay dads in latest Family Day episode

Sesame Street continues to showcase its diversity with its latest Pride Month special.
The popular children’s show introduced some new faces to the neighbourhood and included two gay dads.
In the episode, Nina introduces everyone to her brother Dave and his husband Frank. The couple is then joined by their daughter Mia as they celebrate Family Day with Big Bird and Elmo.
Alex Weisman and Chris Costa play the characters of Frank and Dave respectively.
Alan Muraoka, who directed the episode and played the owner of Hopper’s store, opened up about the recent LGBTQ+ inclusion in a statement.
“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” he said.
“So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s brother Dave, his husband Frank and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. I am so honoured and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode.
“Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Seasme family. Happy Pride to all!”
The episode has received acclaim from LGBTQ+ activists and viewers since its release.
Sarah Kate Ellis, the GLAAD president and CEO, took to Twitter to praise the show’s steps towards LGBTQ+ inclusion.
“The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family,” Ellis tweeted.
“Frank and Dave, as Mia’s dads, are the latest characters in an undeniable trend of inclusion across kids & family programming, one that allows millions of proud LGBTQ parents, and our children, to finally get to see families like ours reflected on TV.”
Frank and Dave, as Mia’s dads, are the latest characters in an undeniable trend of inclusion across kids & family programming, one that allows millions of proud LGBTQ parents, and our children, to finally get to see families like ours reflected on TV.
— Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 18, 2021
Over the years, the TV series has included the LGBTQ+ community within its guests and education.
In 2017, the show acknowledged same-sex partnerships during the Elmo’s World segment in June and in the Letter of the Day portion in August.
Sesame Street has also had an array of LGBTQ+ celebrities like Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, and Ellen DeGeneres appear on the show.
Watch a clip for the Family Day episode below.