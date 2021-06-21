Sesame Street features two gay dads in latest Family Day episode

Sesame Street continues to showcase its diversity with its latest Pride Month special.

The popular children’s show introduced some new faces to the neighbourhood and included two gay dads.

In the episode, Nina introduces everyone to her brother Dave and his husband Frank. The couple is then joined by their daughter Mia as they celebrate Family Day with Big Bird and Elmo.

Alex Weisman and Chris Costa play the characters of Frank and Dave respectively.

Alan Muraoka, who directed the episode and played the owner of Hopper’s store, opened up about the recent LGBTQ+ inclusion in a statement.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” he said.

“So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s brother Dave, his husband Frank and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. I am so honoured and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode.

“Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Seasme family. Happy Pride to all!”