Ser Anzoategui becomes first non-binary actor nominated in all male category at Imagen Awards

Non-binary actor Ser Anzoategui has made LGBTQ+ history with their best supporting actor nomination at the Imagen Awards.

On Saturday (9 October), it was revealed that Anzoategui earned a nomination for their work in the Starz’s hit LGBTQ+ series, Vida.

Their nomination marks the first time that a non-binary and trans Latinx actor has been nominated in the “all-male” category.

Other nominees include Cristo Fernández, Harvey Guillén, Mario Lopez, James Martinez and Oscar Nuñez.

In a statement to NBC News, the 42-year-old expressed their excitement regarding their groundbreaking achievement.

“It’s everything that you want as an artist,” they said. “Finally to have an award shows, but particularly a Latino organization that recognizes inclusivity within the process of nominating.

“It shows an example of what these big, internationally recognized award shows like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and the Emmys could do. Look on to the Imagen Foundation and see what they’ve done.”

In Vida, Anzoategui plays Eddy a “Latinx lesbian woman from Boyle Heights” who’s grieving the loss of her wife. Throughout the three seasons, the character leans on her queer community while connecting with her wife’s estranged daughter.