Selena Gomez to play historic lesbian mountaineer in new biopic

Selena Gomez has been cast as Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in the upcoming biopic, In the Shadow of the Mountain.

It’s been announced that Selena Gomez has been cast as the historic mountaineer, Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in an upcoming biopic based off of Silvia’s upcoming memoirs of the same name. Selena will also serve as an executive producer for the project.

Although mainly known for her successful music career, Selena has plenty of acting experience, starring in The Wizards of Waverly Place and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Silvia Vasquez-Lavado was the first Peruvian woman to climb Mount Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits Challenge, a mountaineering challenge to climb the highest peak on every continent.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the film will be produced by Scott Budnick’s co-finance company, One Community, and Donna Gigliotti, under her Tempesta Films banner. Donna won an Oscar for Best Picture for the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love.

Elgin James, the writer and director for Little Birds, has also been recruited to write and direct the film.

Donna praised Silvia’s story, with the mountaineer having been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. She also arranges treks to Mount Everest’s base camps for women who have endured abuse with her Courageous Girls organisation.