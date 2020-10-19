Sederginne to Drag Race Holland judges: ‘When was the last time you saw a drag show?’

Although Sederginne boasted one of the best runs on Drag Race Holland, with four consecutive high placements, and praise from the judging panel for her eccentric character and ingenious runway looks, the queen was controversially told to sashay away from the competition in week five. For their fifth maxi-challenge, the top six donned new aesthetics for the series’ first ever edition of Snatch Game, and pranced down the runway as ‘half man, half queen’.

Sederginne’s performance as fan-favourite children’s superhero Mega Mindy was met with mixed critiques, while her Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog-inspired look was read for filth. After battling to Girl by Anouk – which Sederginne describes as a song “not made for drag” – she was sent packin’ by her frenemy, Miss Abby OMG. Following her exit, we spoke with Sederginne about her elimination, how she feels about the judges’ critiques and who she wants to take home the crown.

Condragulations Sederginne for making it onto the first season of Drag Race Holland!

Thank you so much! I’m so happy that I got the chance to be the first Belgian drag queen ever on Drag Race. That was a big honour for me to be there and show the world.

How has it been for you navigating this journey on Drag Race, Holland during a pandemic?

It’s a rollercoaster of everything! A rollercoaster of emotions. I was able to learn about a lot of things. This was my first television programme ever. I’ve done some small things in the past, but this is like a real reality show that is viewed all over the world. So, this was a big opportunity as an artist to join a contest like Drag Race. I’m also such a big fan already. Lots of people think we don’t know each other, because in America they all come from across the country. For us, we walked into the workroom and saw our good friends, which makes it more intense because you’re competing against maybe one of your best friends or colleagues.

Who were you closest with before sashaying into the workroom?

Janey Jacké. She’s a very good friend of mine and we used to work together in Mykonos. They would choose two groups to do a challenge and they would always make sure we were not together!

Although you’ve left much sooner than anticipated, you’ve done incredibly well on the series. You were high on the first four episodes!

I gave 100%, and then this episode I chose to show up in half drag and half boy, because I’m a drag queen and I wanted to try something out of the box. It didn’t turn out very well but I’m still very proud of what I did on the runway. I’m very proud of what I did in general on Drag Race. I’m so sad that I didn’t make it two more episodes or even the finale, but it is what is, you know? Being on the top four times and then going off is like an explosion going off in your face and you’re like, ‘Why?! Oh my god.’

I was very shocked to see you go this week. How did you feel after your elimination?

I’m not a hateful person. The judges gave critiques and thought my costume wasn’t really the best, and it’s true. It’s just crazy because I worked in my workspace at home on the costumes for so many hours. When they called my name to sashay away, I was just broken. You could hear that in the words I said when I left the runway because I was just empty. Then I wrote under the mirror ‘what a party,’ and that’s exactly what it was. What a party, what a ride! It was amazing! The one thing I would like to ask the judges is: when was the last time you saw a drag show? I think that answer would be very shocking.