Scusi Drag Race fans! Meet the queens of Drag Race Italia season 1

​​Drag Race Italia, the next international iteration in the Emmy Award-winning franchise, has released the cast for season one and its air date.

World of Wonder have announced that the first season of the Italian spin-off will sashay onto WOW Presents Plus for UK watchers on 18 November this year at 11pm.

The show is hosted by the drag queen Priscilla, who is a Naples native, though has resided in Mykonos, Greece. In 2017, Priscilla performed on the Greek instalment in the Got Talent franchise, Ellada Eheis Talento.

Priscillia is joined on the judging panel with actress Chiara Francini and TV personality Tommaso Zorzi.

Drag Race Italia will be the eighth international spin-off from the American RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, following RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race, Chile’s The Switch Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Espana and Drag Race Thailand.

Eight queens will compete for the title of Italy’s First Drag Superstar. WOW Presents has shared the cast for the upcoming season, and you can check out their bios below. Ciao Bella!

Ava Hangar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Race Italia (@dragraceitalia.official)

“There are two souls in Ava: the light of day, represented by “frivolity and willed stupidity,” referring a lot to the image of women, who in the 1950s were sometimes forced to subdue their intelligence so as not to annoy men; then, the devil of the night, the one who still manages to try, “with a mermaid dress like that actress who is brought to dinner by the great film producers hoping for a part in who knows what film.” Ava, is the staid part of Riccardo, who, when not in drag “counts up to 5 before speaking, and never swears.” By being “a reassuring drag queen, a sweaty soubrette who does not scare people,” she manages to make herself feel heard.”

Divinity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Race Italia (@dragraceitalia.official)

“Divinity is the drag queen who brings Neapolitan pride to Drag Race Italia. “I think drag is a set of arts.” A passion that she discovered in the Canaries admiring the performance of a beautiful drag Queen, “then, from passion it became a real job. I started experimenting with makeup, heels, wigs and putting on real performances – performances that have led me to win numerous national competitions and today I am Miss Drag Campania.” Divinity continues to experience more and more the artistic side of her, which she wants to make known. She has many ambitions, and so many desires for redemption from her childhood and a difficult adolescence. With her detail-oriented outfits, perfect make-up, and sparkling clothes, Divinity is a very special drag Queen with Neapolitan soul and flavor.”

Elecktra Bionic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Race Italia (@dragraceitalia.official)

“Elecktra Bionic is beautiful, measured and elegant. Her warm voice surrounds those who listen to her speaking. Nine years ago she started going to the most colorful clubs in Turin. She remembers that there were so many beautiful drag Queens and she thought, “one day I’ll be there too.” And so it was. An undefined beginning, the search for a look and a character that led her to various paths until she arrived at her drag persona today “which fully reflects me: a well-groomed, well-dressed and super fishy woman.” Her obsession is in the details and, above all, “I never fall into vulgar or ridiculous.” She is junoesque, being over 6’6 with heels; so she looks down on her competitors, literally. “I certainly am not afraid of anyone because I am a formidable opponent in every context” she says. Always ready to take a seat in the game, she is not afraid of the years that pass, saying, “maybe I’ll wear a more vintage look but, as long as I have a message to convey and emotions to give, I certainly won’t put heels and glitter away in the closet.” Meanwhile, her strong points, according to her, are her facial expressions and juggling on stage.”