Scottish court rejects campaign appeal to axe trans inclusion in gender legislation

Anti-trans campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) bid to block an inclusive bill has been rejected by Scottish courts.

FWS challenged the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018, which aims to improve the representation of women on the boards of Scottish public authorities.

The campaign challenged the act on the grounds the new legislation would be “outside the legislative competency of the Scottish Parliament.”

The 2018 trans-inclusive act goes into detail to define the meaning of a “woman” as “a person who has the protected characteristic of gender reassignment… and only if, the person is living as a woman and is proposing to undergo, is undergoing or has undergone a process (or part of a process) for the purpose of becoming female.”

FWS is a self-described “grassroots women’s rights organisation”, however they actively petitioned against the inclusion of trans identity in the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018 which was passed over two years ago.

On the FWS’ crowdfunding page, the campaign group encouraged supporters to donate to help fund a judicial review to have the act scrapped.

The CrowdJustice page argued the act has been amended so it now “includes some men” which they have labelled as “fundamentally flawed”.

In their fundraising campaign and formal challenging of the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018, FWS claimed the “dangerous precedent” could not be approved by the Scottish government and violated the Equality Act 2010, which is by the UK government.

The anti-trans campaign group also argued against the redefinition of the terms “woman” and how that was being applied.

FWS claimed the application of “woman” was going against the Equality Act 2010 and anti-discrimination laws and legislation. Statistically, trans women make up an estimated less than one per cent of the Scottish population.