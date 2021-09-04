Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire says Demi Lovato slid into her DM’s

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire revealed that Demi Lovato slid into her DM’s asking to “kick it” during a new interview.

While appearing on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, Hampshire opened up about first meeting the pop singer and that infamous DM.

“Can I say how we first met… not even met because I think it’s really funny,” Hampshire began.

After encouragement from Lovato, the 40-year-old actress dived into the story, stating: “You slid in my DMs and you said ‘Hey I like you on the show, we should kick it sometime.’

“And then you said below it ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date… I find you attractive’ – you made it clear that it was a date.

“I loved that because sometimes that’s confusing and I’m decades older than you so I was like ‘Kick it?’ I was like looking it [up].”

The Cool For The Summer singer echoed similar sentiments and revealed Hampshire’s hesitancy to date due to their age difference.

“You were like I’m decades older, I don’t think we’ll find the same things funny and I was like ‘Hmm excuse you’ and then I sent you a really good meme,” they said.

Hampshire continued to poke fun at Lovato and said that the singer told her to “think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.”