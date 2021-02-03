Schitt’s Creek, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Ratched score Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the Golden Globes’ 2021 ceremony have been announced.

Schitt’s Creek looks ready to sweep up a big win this year. With five nominations to their name, the hit Canadian comedy series falls behind The Crown which landed a total of six bids.

Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking thriller series, Ratched, has also scooped up three killer nominations.

In other LGBTQ+ territory, the awards have raised eyebrows at some controversial nominations and shocking snubs, but we’ll get to those later.

The incredible Viola Davis has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for her brilliant transformation into queer soulful blues artist Ma Rainey.

In the same category, Andra Day has been recognised for her brilliant work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Day’s depiction in the biographical drama has received high praise, as did the trailer, which included the singer’s queer relationship with her lover Tallulah Bankhead (Natasha Lyonne).

The United States vs. Billie Holiday also landed a nod for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture and that went to Tigress & Tweed.

For all the Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson stans, your time has come. Ratched, which was a Netflix breakout hit, has pulled in a strong trio of nominations.

The show was a big win for the streaming service as it was viewed by 48 million members in its first 28 days, making it Netflix’s biggest original first season of 2020.

Sarah Paulson received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) and the show itself was nominated for Best Television Series (Drama).

Cynthia Nixon, a major mover in the gory series, was also landed a nomination for her role as Gwendolyn Briggs.

Speaking of Ryan Murphy success, the director has scored a couple more wins with Netflix’s The Prom. The American musical comedy received mixed reviews online, and many critics aren’t too happy with the nominations.

The Prom landed double nominations with James Corden being recognised for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, while the musical movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

While Corden’s nomination has caused upset, Euphoria fans have called out snubs for Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, as well the lack of recognition for Michaela Coel’s mega hit I May Destroy You.

The 2021 Golden Globe awards also made history this year as multiple women have been nominated for the Best Director category for the first time.

Regina King (One Night in Miami), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) have been nominated alongside David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin.