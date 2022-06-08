Savage x Fenty celebrates Pride Month with brand new collection

Savage x Fenty has unveiled their fierce new Pride Month campaign.

A “celebration of the vibrancy and diversity” of the LGBTQ+ community, the new drop includes four collections: Forever Savage, Tagged by Savage, Carnival Mesh and Show Your Colors.

Forever Savage and Tagged by Savage are two of the brand’s signature and best-selling lines. The former features “everyday looks with chill-worthy vibes in bold mix and match colors,” while the latter boasts loud multi-coloured prints.

A new addition to the collection, Carnival Mesh is all about the details with rhinestone gems and lace trim, while Show Your Colours consists of “sexy fishnet styles”.

The new campaign features models such as Honey Balenciaga, Plastique Tiara, Nikki Garza, Tomás Matos, Armiel Chandler, Xoài Phan, Lilli Johnson and Shaheem Anderson.

“This campaign is here for everybody,” the company said in a statement. “Authentically embracing your individuality with style is at the core of Savage x Fenty and the Pride collection showcases that in full effect.”

Items in the Savage x Pride collection range from $16.95 to $69.95.

With the brand committed to size inclusivity, most items are available in sizes from XS to 3X, with Savage x Fenty offering sizes 32 to 46 and cup sizes A through H for bras.

Savage X Fenty is supporting GLAAD this Pride Month and, in partnership with nonprofit group Clara Lionel Foundation (created by Rihanna in 2021), For the Gworls, a Black and trans-led collective.

The NYC-based organisation helps Black trans people pay for their rent, gender-affirming surgeries, medicine, doctor’s visits and travel assistance.

“We are honored to put a spotlight on these two organizations that remind us to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community every single day, Pride Month and beyond,” the company added.

In a statement to Out, Rihanna said: “Authenticity and celebration of self-expression are all things that Savage X Fenty represents every day of the year. So, I’m excited to continue that support of the LGBTQIA+ community with our second Pride campaign and collection.”

Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com and retail stores.