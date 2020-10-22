Sarah Paulson’s upcoming horror film receives tense new trailer

Mother knows best…

The brand new trailer for Hulu’s upcoming horror slash thriller Run has arrived, and it continues to build on the complicated relationship between Sarah Paulson’s character and her disabled daughter – played by newcomer Kiera Allen.

Directed by Aneesh Chagantry (Searching), the official synopsis reads: “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat.

“There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mom, Diane. Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

Run has become the latest film to skip cinemas for a digital release, due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It will now premiere 20 November on US-based streaming service Hulu. A UK distributor is yet to be confirmed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Allen praised the film for making history as “the first studio movie ever starring a wheelchair user, and just to be part of a historical moment like that is really, really exciting.”

Allen also said she’s excited to play a character that isn’t defined by their disability, hailing the writers for writing her “so richly, and with such specificity and detail, which really gave me a lot to play with.”

“But I never felt like he was casting just to be inclusive, I really felt like it was a collaboration,” she explained.

Run premieres 20 November on Hulu – watch the new trailer below.