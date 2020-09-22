Sarah Paulson shares update on American Horror Story season 10

“No one knows that. You know that now.”

Sarah Paulson has only read “the first two episodes” of American Horror Story season 10, so don’t expect it to hit our screens anytime soon.

In an interview with Collider, the star – who currently appears at the title character in Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series, Ratched – was asked about Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who was announced as a cast member for the new season of the horror anthology series earlier this year.

“Oh, I think it’s so brilliant of Ryan to do something like that,” she said. “It’s that thing where he basically says, “Oh, you think you know this actor and you know what they’re capable of? I’m gonna show you something else.”

“A great big swath of the people that love Macaulay Culkin love him from a particular era when he was a child. To watch him do some of the very grown-up things he’s gonna be doing – because I’ve read the first two episodes – and turning all of your expectations on its head will be thrilling for the audience and good fun.”

Paulson went on to say that she’s “really excited” about sharing scenes with Culkin, adding: “I can tell you that. No one knows that. You know that now.”

The 10th season of the critically-acclaimed series will also see the return of fan-favourite actors such as Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

Murphy recently teases the direction of the season with a photo of razor sharp, vampire-esque fangs, writing on Instagram: “Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue.”

In a previous interview, the Emmy-winning screenwriter and showrunner said the theme of the season required the show to be filmed during warmer months – which means the direction of the long-awaited 10th instalment might have been rejigged.

“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he told The Wrap when asked what the future holds for season 10 of the show.