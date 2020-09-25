Sarah Paulson isn’t here for the mess when it comes to partner Holland Taylor

“Anybody says anything about any person I love in a way that is disrespectful or cruel and I want to cut a bitch.”

Sarah Paulson is known to many as a talented and multi-dimensional actress, an engaging activist, and most importantly: a no-nonsense queen.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the American Horror Story alum discusses her new series Ratched and her longtime relationship with her partner, the legendary actress Holland Taylor.

The star opens up about being in the public eye, stating: “To feel that I belong to anyone other than a person I would like to belong to, like Holland or my dog or my best friend or my sister… A bunch of strangers claiming me as their own feels a little confusing.”

She continued: “Since I’m not an expert at figuring out how to move around it, I end up giving more than I want to sometimes.”

Paulson also discusses her relationship with Taylor and gives a pointed warning to haters: “Anybody says anything about any person I love in a way that is disrespectful or cruel and I want to cut a bitch.”

The Emmy-winning actress has had a nonstop career over the years, starring in iconic roles like Lana Winters from American Horror Story, Marcia Clark in American Crime Story, and more recently, as the title character in Ratched.

Speaking on her latest series, Paulson states: “It’s an exploration, and it has something to say, and it looks beautiful. It’s dangerous. It’s scary. It’s sexy.”

Even with the ongoing pandemic, Paulson is showing no signs of slowing down as her schedule continues to be booked and busy.

Earlier this month, she starred alongside Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Denver, Dan Levy and Issa Rae in the HBO movie Coastal Elites, and her upcoming horror film Run has finally received a release date and teaser.

May the future be full of more Sarah Paulson.