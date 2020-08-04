Sarah Paulson is deliciously wicked in first trailer for Ratched

“Letting me into this hospital was the best decision you’ve ever made.”

The first trailer for Ratched is here and Sarah Paulson is – to put it nicely – absolutely batshit.

A prequel to classic movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the long-awaited thriller series stars the Emmy-winning actress as the infamous nurse and heartless title character who uses her authority to torture her patients.

Ratched is set in 1947 and follows Mildred as she arrives in Northern Carolina to “seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind,” where she will present herself as the “perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be.”

The series, which has received a two-season order at Netflix, also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson and Charlie Carver as Huck.

Deep breath for even more star power: Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. Harriet Sansom Harris, Brandon Flynn, Hunter Parish and Don Cheadle have also been cast in undisclosed roles.