Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reenact iconic Cruel Intentions kiss

Kathryn and Cecile are at it again, and we’re so proud to see it.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have reenacted their iconic kiss from Cruel Intentions.
The two actresses memorably locked lips for the 1999 cult classic as Kathryn Merteuil and Cecile Caldwell, which ultimately won them the “golden popcorn” for Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.
Their kiss was historic at the time due to the lack of representation for same-sex intimacy in popular culture – Demi Lovato even admitted that it helped her discover her sexual identity.
So – to the surprise of no one – the scene walked away with the Legendary Lip Lock Award at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards: Great of All Time ceremony.
“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value,” Blair said, “but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”
Gellar added: “It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. And also, it was super hot.”
The stars then attempted to reenact their on-screen kiss, leaning in for another smooth before colliding with a plexiglass divider. Gellar then turned to the camera and said, “Stay safe, MTV, and 2020 – end soon.”
Cruel Intentions stars the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon and Ryan Phillippe as two wicked step-siblings who plan to steal the innocence of their headmaster’s daughter, played by Reese Witherspoon.
Blair co-starred alongside Louise Fletcher, Joshua Jackson, Eric Mabius, Sean Patrick Thomas and Christine Baranski.
Although it received mixed reviews at the time, the three leads received widespread critical acclaim for their performances and the film has become a staple in popular culture.
When the cast commemorated the 20th anniversary of Cruel Intentions last year, Phillippe said he’s received various messages on social media from men who, after watching his nude scene, came to the realisation that they were gay.
“So many guys on Twitter are like, “That’s the moment I knew I was gay,” he laughed, “and there have been guys like, “I behaved like Sebastian to get laid!” Which I never did.”
When Lovato reflected on how Gellar and Blair’s kiss impacted her as a queer youth, she said: “I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute I really like that, I wanna try it’. And then when I was 17 I did get down with that and that’s when I knew.”
Watch Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair try to reenact their Cruel Intentions kiss here or below.
20 years after winning Best Kiss at the 2000 #MTVAwards….🍿#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored @SarahMGellar and @SelmaBlair with the Legendary Lip Lock award for their famous kiss in ‘Cruel Intentions’ 💋 pic.twitter.com/OBPf49oAnn
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020