Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reenact iconic Cruel Intentions kiss

Kathryn and Cecile are at it again, and we’re so proud to see it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have reenacted their iconic kiss from Cruel Intentions.

The two actresses memorably locked lips for the 1999 cult classic as Kathryn Merteuil and Cecile Caldwell, which ultimately won them the “golden popcorn” for Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

Their kiss was historic at the time due to the lack of representation for same-sex intimacy in popular culture – Demi Lovato even admitted that it helped her discover her sexual identity.

So – to the surprise of no one – the scene walked away with the Legendary Lip Lock Award at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards: Great of All Time ceremony.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value,” Blair said, “but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

Gellar added: “It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. And also, it was super hot.”

The stars then attempted to reenact their on-screen kiss, leaning in for another smooth before colliding with a plexiglass divider. Gellar then turned to the camera and said, “Stay safe, MTV, and 2020 – end soon.”