Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh powerfully declared she is “proud to be Asian” during an anti-racism rally.

Award-winning actress Sandra Oh took to the streets to support an on-going Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday (20 March).

Protests and anti-racism rallies have taken place following the tragic news of the Georgia shootings last week. Eight deaths were recorded following the horrific hate crime incident, which included the lives of six Asian-American women.