Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh powerfully declared she is “proud to be Asian” during an anti-racism rally.
Award-winning actress Sandra Oh took to the streets to support an on-going Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday (20 March).
Protests and anti-racism rallies have taken place following the tragic news of the Georgia shootings last week. Eight deaths were recorded following the horrific hate crime incident, which included the lives of six Asian-American women.
“For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” the actress stated in a viral social media video.
“One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.”
“i am proud to be asian, we belong here.” – sandra oh pic.twitter.com/8vIvhBG0pD
— jade (@cristinasoh) March 21, 2021
The Killing Eve actress closed her speech with an empowering closing sentence: “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”
Onlookers and fellow protesters joined Oh in her fight against racism impacting the Asian and Pacific Islander communities (API).
You can watch a video of Sandra Oh’s bold speech here or below:
Actress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio
— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021