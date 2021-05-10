Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli welcome a baby daughter

The pair shared the news about their daughter, George Elizbeth, in a heartwarming social media Mother’s Day post.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after labouring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George,” the Handmaid’s Tale star captioned in a post on Instagram of herself and Morelli holding the baby’s hands.

The actress added: “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

Wiley’s partner, Lauren Morelli also shared a post announcing the news. “Four weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired,” the screenwriter wrote.

Wiley and Morelli both married in 2017 after meeting on the set of Orange Is the New Black. Morelli was a writer for the hit show and Wiley took the role of the fan-favourite character Poussey Washington.