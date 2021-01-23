Same-sex romance option in Mass Effect 2 was cut because of Fox News backlash

The lead writer for Mass Effect 2 has revealed that Jack was originally planned to be pansexual.

Since its launch in 2007, the Mass Effect series hasn’t been shy in its depictions of LGBTQ+ relationships.

However, a planned same-sex relationship for the second game, Mass Effect 2, ended up getting cut after a Fox News backlash to the sex scenes in the original game.

The game did have some same-sex options, but none of these would develop into full relationships.

In an interview with The Gamer, lead writer for the series, Brian Kindregan, confirmed that the character of Jack in the second game was supposed to be pansexual, and she even had dialogue confirming relationships with women.

“I was trying to chart out the arc of [Jack’s] romance, which for much of the development – it was actually very late that it became a male/female-only romance,” he explained. “She was essentially pansexual for most of the development of that romance.”

Bringing up the criticism from Fox News, he said: “Mass Effect had been pretty heavily and really unfairly criticized in the US by Fox News, which at the time… maybe more people in the world thought that there was a connection between reality and what gets discussed on Fox News.

“The development team of Mass Effect 2 was a pretty progressive, open-minded team, but I think there was a concern at pretty high levels that if [the first] Mass Effect, which only had one gay relationship, Liara – which on paper was technically not a gay relationship because she was from a mono-gendered species – I think there was a concern that if that had drawn fire, that Mass Effect 2 had to be a little bit careful.”