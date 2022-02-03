Samantha Hudson: From a viral controversy with the Spanish Catholic Church to nationwide stardom

Tell me all about the experience of recording Una Navidad con Samantha Hudson [A Christmas with Samantha Hudson, in Spanish].

It has been a race against time in terms of filming, because I had done supporting roles but had never starred in anything. It’s 50 minutes of footage, but we shot it in just a week. It was overwhelming as well as hilarious. I have taken very useful things at a professional level. But above all, what I have taken is a performance that falls on your ass, in which we have joined Arturo Vals with Pepe Villuela and Manoela Trasobares, and all that consolidated in a universe very Samantha Hudson. Actually, I take it as my first foray into the big screen, or maybe the small screen because, as it is for a streaming platform, everything depends on the size of your computer.

Do you like Christmas, or is it something you hate? There are many people in the queer community who, because they did not have a cis-heteronormative family, had to learn to live without these festivities, or sometimes they can even be quite oppressive environments for those who live outside the cis-heteronorma.

I believe that everything that is imposed on you or is presented as a natural and established order is usually negative. To begin with, the meaning of Christmas itself has become trivial over time. I refuse to think that the entire population of humanity celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ today. It depends a lot on how you want to re-signify it and reappropriate those symbols that have been imposed on us. It’s funny because the Christmas special I did does not mention my family at all. I think in this sense it is very nice and descriptive of queer experiences, because unfortunately many people who live on the margins of the norm do not have a good relationship with their family. Not for pleasure or because they want to, but because they are simply marginalised even by people they share their own DNA with. Something nice about the underground and the LGBTQ+ community is that it generates ties and social relations, and a very favourable environment because we all share the feeling of being rejected at some point in our lives, and that pushes us to pay more attention to the dynamics of care that we have among ourselves.

You have released your new album Liquidación Total. I have noticed a difference compared to the first one, you sound more relaxed and mature.

I always say in interviews that this is my first studio album because it really is. You can see a change and a progression in music production because there really has been one. I recorded Los Grandes Éxitos de Samantha Hudson at my house in a dirty way; in my room with a microphone that I borrowed on Instagram. Here, I have decided to take it a little more seriously, largely because I am already covered by a record label that is Subterfuge and also because I believe that it is necessary to renew or die, right? I want to continue being trash, and I don’t want to leave the underworld, but I also understand that you don’t have to stay stagnant, much less be boring, because all I want to do is be modern. And if being modern means making an album, a little better produced, then I’ll be there.

You are on tour in Spain promoting the new album. What can fans expect from your shows?

You are going to find a brat stumbling on stage, yelling and swearing expletives and struggling to do what is possibly the worst choreography ever. And that’s great because I think there are already very good artists, so terrible artists are missing from the market, you know? Filth was lacking, depravity, so I feel very proud to represent that niche of the market that are the failures.