Sam Smith wins big at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Sam Smith took home their very first GLAAD Award during this year’s award ceremony.

The 28-year-old singer snagged the award for the Outstanding Music Artist category. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Smith accepted their award virtually.

“I watch these awards show every year, and it really means a lot to me to be getting this so thank you very much,” they said.

“Music has remained this constant force of unity throughout the world for people. And looking at this category tonight, of all these albums, these are the albums that got me and got all of us through this year.

“So I just wanted to raise a cup of tea – having a tea party- for everyone in this category. I really hope that we can all be together and I can go to a GLAAD Awards someday and meet everyone.”

Before introducing Smith as the winner, popstar and presenter, Katy Perry, thanked the nominees for bringing “hope, happiness, resilience and even just plain old escapism” to music fans around the world.

“Music helped us get through so this very difficult time when not much else did,” she said.

The Too Good at Goodbyes singer was up against Halsey, Kehlani, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, and Ricky Martin for the prestigious award.