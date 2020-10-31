Sam Smith unveils emotional visual for new track Kids Again

We’re not crying… you are!

Sam Smith has done it again a released another heartfelt banger with Kids Again.

The new ballad details the heartbreaking story of the one that got away. Opening up with the lyrics “Can’t believe I still avoid the east side, even though I know you don’t live there now” Smith sets the tone and prepares us for that trip down memory lane.

From its wanderlust production to its dreamy lyrics, Kids Again showcases their vulnerability to the fullest.

To make this single even better the British talent also dropped a beautiful accompanying video.

Set in the seaside town of Brighton, Smith is seen traversing throughout the Brighton Palace Pier while LGBTQ+ couples are shown in different stages of a relationship.

Smith has also released their highly anticipated third album Love Goes which explores the complexities of love, heartbreak, and rebirth.

The record features previous singles Dancing With A Stranger with Normani, My Oasis ft. Burna Boy, and a new collaboration with Labrinth on the titular track Love Goes.