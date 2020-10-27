Sam Smith performs hypnotising cover of Joel Corry and MNEK’s Head & Heart

Sam Smith has put their own spin on Joel Corry and MNEK’s acclaimed dance anthem Head & Heart.

During a new edition of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, the British singer performed a slower rendition of the beloved track, which topped the UK Singles Chart for six non-consecutive weeks earlier this year, with their powerhouse vocals on full display.

“Love ya Sam Smith,” MNEK wrote in response. “Look how far we’ve come!”

Sam will release their long-awaited third studio album, Love Goes, this Friday (30 October).

The highly-anticipated collection will include the Burna Boy-assisted lead single My Oasis, as well as brand new track Diamonds, which recently became Sam’s 17th top 20 single in their native country.

Bonus tracks include Dancing With a Stranger with Normani, Promises with Calvin Harris, I’m Ready with Demi Lovato, To Die For, How Do You Sleep? and Fire on Fire.

“The last two years has been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically,” they recently said of the album. “Every time I went into the studio, I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations.

“The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN. I am so thankful to every human who embraced my creativity and direction and allowed me to be whoever I wanted to be in that studio on that day…

“Listen to these songs with an open heart and treat each song like a different flower from the garden, have fun with them, I tried not to take myself too seriously when writing a few of these songs.

“I hope they make you smile, because they made and make me.”

You can watch Sam Smith’s performance of Head & Heart by Joel Corry and MNEK below.