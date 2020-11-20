Sam Smith jumpstarts the holiday season with new single The Lighthouse Keeper

The holiday season is here!

Sam Smith is showcasing their holiday spirit with their latest release The Lighthouse Keeper.

The Stay With Me singer teamed up with Labrinth to create the beautiful new track.

This is the second time the two talented artists have worked together, with the first being on Smith’s latest album Love Goes.

The Lighthouse Keeper encompasses the magic of the festive season, with their warm vocals and heartwarming lyrics.

Speaking on the creative process Smith states: “If any year could make me look forward to the sounds of Christmas, it would be 2020 as more than ever before we are yearning to be around our friends and family once again.”

They continued: “Christmas symbolizes that for me and earlier this year I was inspired to write a Christmas love song. Labrinth and I poured our hearts into this one and it has honestly been pure joy to create and make.’ ”

To make this release even better, the Diamonds singer-songwriter also dropped an animated visualizer for the single that they conceptualized and directed.