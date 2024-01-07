Saltburn: You can now make a cocktail inspired by Jacob Elordi’s bathwater

A cocktail recipe inspired by Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn bathwater has arrived.

Over the last few weeks, pop culture enthusiasts have become obsessed with the Emerald Fennell-directed psychological thriller.

Set in 2006, the “beautifully wicked tale” follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), an Oxford University student who finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi).

When Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at Saltburn, the former’s sprawling family estate, the two embark on a summer holiday filled with sex, intrigue and, of course, murder.

Since its release, the film has received universal acclaim from fans and critics – with many praising its dark humour, boundary-pushing plot and cast performances.

However, one aspect of Saltburn that has garnered much attention from viewers is the shocking bathroom scene – which features Elordi’s character, Felix, masturbating in a bathtub.

Shortly after Felix completes the deed, Keoghan’s character proceeds to enter the tub and lick up the former’s semen around the drain – which further fuels his obsession.

Due to its continued popularity with fans, the Australian cocktail brand Mr Consistent created its very own recipe based on Elordi’s bathwater.

The drink, which was shared on the brand’s TikTok account, is made up of 75ml of Mr Consistent’s Lychee Martini, 45ml of Gin, and 75ml of coconut milk.

After adding ice and shaking the concoction thoroughly, the mixologist in the video poured it into a coconut milk-rimmed glass to further represent the idea of Elordi’s bathwater.

It didn’t take long for the cocktail recipe to become a hit with fans, with many swarming to the comment section to add their cheeky praises.

One user commented: “A literal cocktail.”

Another person wrote: “Someone get this to Barry STAT.”

A third fan joked: “Whoever is running this account needs a raise.”

Mr Consistent is one of many brands to take inspiration from the aforementioned bathtub scene.

At the end of December, sellers on Amazon and Etsy started offering ‘Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater’ candles in various scents – with prices ranging from $27 to $36.

On 3 January, Variety asked Keough about the viral product and if he was able to snag at least one or two candles.

“I already have 10 of them,” he joked to the news outlet. “They’re all burning at my house right now.”

The recent influx of ‘Jacob Elordi’s bathwater’ products comes a couple of months after the Australian actor broke his silence on the shocking scene.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.’ I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that,” Elordi revealed to Variety in November.

In response to the Euphoria star’s comments, Keough told the publication: “He doesn’t text me back or ring me back. It’s so weird. He’s pretending to like me. It’s weird, man.”

You can watch Saltburn on Prime Video.