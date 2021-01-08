Sadiq Khan talks Donald Trump and his “deplorable views on race, women, and LGBTQ+ rights”

“Donald Trump showed us who he was some years ago”

Sadiq Khan has opened up Donald Trump, his conservative views on LGBTQ+ rights and more in an interview with James O’Brien.

The Mayor of London shared a clip of the interview via Twitter stating: “As @DrMayaAngelou said: ‘When somebody shows us who they believe them the first time.

“Donald Trump showed us who he was some years ago – with his deplorable views on race, women, LGBTQ+ rights & much more – and I’m proud to have called him on it.”

In the interview, the two also discuss the people who embraced Trump, even with his conservative viewpoints.

“I hope those people that ran headlong into this, will have periods of reflection on their behaviour. Yes, of course, we should be courteous to elected leaders across the globe.