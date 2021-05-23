Ryan O’Connell opens up about the final season of Special in new interview

Ryan O’Connell talks about the second season of the critically acclaimed series Special and realistic gay sex scenes in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with Digital Spy, the 34-year-old actor opened up about the sudden cancellation of the series.

“The show is ending non-consensually. But I will say that Netflix told us from the very beginning so I was able to cram really complete seasons in,” he explained.

“I feel very, very happy with the way – it does feel, actually, like a full, complete story.”

When asked what ideas he had for a season three, O’Connell said he didn’t have ideas set because season two felt “complete” to him.

“I’m kind of ready to move on, a little bit. It feels like we left Ryan in a really good place. I don’t know what else we could with that messy bitch,” he said.

O’Connell also discussed the series gay sex scenes and his goals when it came to representing it within the series