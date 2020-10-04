Ryan O’Connell and Netflix announce that season 2 of Special is back in production

Prepare the popcorn!

Ryan O’Connell and company are officially back in production for the second season of Netflix’s Special.

The news was announced on O’Connell’s Instagram account, saying “Back to work with my boys. #SpecialS2”

The streaming giant also confirmed the joyous news on their social channels with the caption saying “Some very SPECIAL news…season 2 is in production 💗💗 @ryanoconn.”

The show’s production came to halt earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic but not before they were able to film four out of the eight episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 33-year-old opened up about season 2 and promised “a lot more gay sex” and also reveals that he put together a writer’s room for the upcoming series.

Special is a comedy series based on O’Connell’s part-memoir, part manifesto I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, and follows a gay man living with mild cerebral palsy who decides to go after the life he wants.

Produced by Emmy-winning actor Jim Parsons (The Normal Heart, The Big Bang Theory), Special received universal acclaim upon release and was nominated for three Emmy Awards – including Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

For the upcoming season, Warner Horizon Scripted Television will join Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Stage 13 and That’s Wonderful Productions as producers.

Season two will see the return of Ryan as Ryan Hayes, Jessica Hecht as his mother Karen Hayes, Punam Patel as Kim Laghari, Marla Mindelle as Olivia, Augustus Prew as Carey, and Patrick Fabian as Phil.

