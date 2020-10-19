Ryan Murphy’s Ratched has just broken a major record for Netflix

Queer women are doing the damn thing, and we’re so proud to see it.

Netflix have revealed their official audience figures for Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s new prequel series based on the iconic villain from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

According to the streaming service, the series was viewed by 48 million members in its first 28 days, making it their biggest original first season of 2020.

American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson, who received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of the title character, celebrated the news, calling it “absolutely mindblowing”.

“I am so grateful to each and every one of you for your willingness to dive into the world of #Ratched, embracing Mildred, and making her yours,” she wrote on Instagram.

“So often the joy of making the thing is in the doing — and is one’s reward… but what a feeling to have the overflowing bounty of such a response. You have all made everyone in the Ratched family burst with pride and joy.”

Set in 1947, Ratched follows Mildred as she arrives in Northern Carolina and seeks employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where she presents herself as the “perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be.”