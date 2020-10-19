Ryan Murphy’s Ratched has just broken a major record for Netflix

Queer women are doing the damn thing, and we’re so proud to see it.
Netflix have revealed their official audience figures for Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s new prequel series based on the iconic villain from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
According to the streaming service, the series was viewed by 48 million members in its first 28 days, making it their biggest original first season of 2020.
American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson, who received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of the title character, celebrated the news, calling it “absolutely mindblowing”.
“I am so grateful to each and every one of you for your willingness to dive into the world of #Ratched, embracing Mildred, and making her yours,” she wrote on Instagram.
“So often the joy of making the thing is in the doing — and is one’s reward… but what a feeling to have the overflowing bounty of such a response. You have all made everyone in the Ratched family burst with pride and joy.”
Set in 1947, Ratched follows Mildred as she arrives in Northern Carolina and seeks employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where she presents herself as the “perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be.”
The series, which has received a two-season order at Netflix, also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck Finnigan and Alice Englert as Nurse Dolly.
Deep breath for even more star power: Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn, Harriet Sansom Harris as Ingrid Blix, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood, Hunter Parish as Father Andrews and Rosanna Arquette as Anna.
When we discussed the series with Carver for GAY TIMES Amplify, he said the brutal scenes at Lucia State Hospital “exaggerates but very much tells the story of the brutality of conversion therapy.”
“I’ve heard stories of actual violence happening in these conversion therapy settings, but even the mental violence and the shaming, the confusion and all of these tactics that are employed upon young queer people to try and get them to change who they are is a form of violence,” he explained.
“This show takes that and makes it visceral. So, I think it is a pretty effective way to convey that ‘conversion therapy’ is wrong but even in the new trailer that dropped the other day this notion of humanity being able to play God just because it has the consent of a medical body, I think the show really tries to probe at that.”
The entire first season of Ratched is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.