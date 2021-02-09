Ryan Murphy confirms return of major star for American Horror Story season 10

One of American Horror Story’s most beloved veterans is making a comeback.

According to series creator Ryan Murphy, Frances Conroy is returning to the franchise for its upcoming 10th season.

The producer, who has recently helmed successful projects for Netflix such as Hollywood, Ratched and The Boys in the Band, announced her return while responding to a fan account on Instagram, writing: “I can confirm our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season.”

Conroy made her debut in the first season of the horror anthology series, for which she earned an Emmy nomination. She then built a reputation as one of American Horror Story’s most reliable stars with acclaimed performances in Asylum, Coven, Freakshow, Roanoke, Cult and Apocalypse.

She also earned an Emmy nomination for her iconic role as Myrtle Snow in Coven. For reasons unknown, the star skipped the last season of the series, 1984.

The 10th season has also been confirmed to see the return of stars such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross, as well as newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

Last year, Paulson – who earned a Golden Globe nomination last week for her work as the title character in Ratched – semi-confirmed the 10th season’s ever-elusive theme in a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

After a fan speculated that the theme will explore the long-rumoured “Aliens and Area-51,” trope, which was previously explored in Asylum, Paulson smirked in silence before ‘pleading the fifth’.

“Everyone’s going to think that’s me confirming it,” she said. “I just think it’s possible, how about that? I think that is… possible.” She then turned away from the camera and said she’s “gonna get in so much trouble”.

Murphy recently teased the direction of the season with the official poster, which features a hand in a surgical glove operating on a mouth full of fangs with a fountain pen. No date has been announced for the season so far, but it’s expected to premiere sometime this year.

Check out the artwork for American Horror Story season 10 below.