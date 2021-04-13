Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas to star in West End revival of Constellations

The star-studded run also sees Peter Capaldi and Zoe Wanamaker form part of the rotating cast at London’s Vaudeville Theatre this summer.

Donmar Warehouse’s artistic director Michael Longhurst is set to revive his acclaimed production of Nick Payne’s Constellations, which will run at London’s Vaudeville Theatre from 18 June.

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh.

The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June – 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June – 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July – 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (6 August – 12 September).

The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

Constellations, co-produced with Wessex Grove and Eleanor Lloyd Productions, will take place at the Vaudeville Theatre while the Donmar Warehouse building remains closed until September 2021.