Russell T Davies says Disney+ makes him “worry” about the future of LGBTQ+ representation

The Queer As Folk creator worried that Disney’s “family friendly” stance would be a hindrance to LGBTQ+ representation.

Russell T Davies, best known as being behind iconic shows like Queer As Folk and Doctor Who, has shared his concerns about what the rise of streaming platform Disney+ could mean for LGBTQ+ representation.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Russell said: “Can I just say my one negative worry is the rise of Disney actually. I love a Disney show, I love a Disney film, I love these things, but that is a giant. Disney+ is barely a year [old] and it is vast already.

He added: “It’s already started charging for your live-action Mulan, so you can see the money rollercoasting towards it, and my great worry with huge monoliths like that is it’s family orientated, it’s family friendly.”

Russell then spoke about the many acquistions of other studios that Disney has made recently, as well as the lack of LGBTQ+ content on Disney+, saying: “Disney is out to buy all of these companies and will keep buying them, and then, as a gay man, I’m sitting there going ‘Well where is my content?’

“When Disney+ launched they had 3,931 hours of entertainment, it took 23 weeks to watch, I could watch the gay content in half an hour and that’s really important to me and really scares me.’”