RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Who deserves to take home the crown?

Krystal Versace

Challenge wins: 2

Up for elimination: 1

Never has a queen made their mark so early into their Drag Race run quite like Krystal Versace. The 20-year-old, who is (fun fact) currently the youngest contestant across all series in the Drag Race franchise, made herstory as the first UK queen to win the first two challenges in a row. Her achievements led to RuPaul giving her the highest of praise as she told Krystal that she was “born” to be a drag queen. It doesn’t get any better than that, does it? While she hasn’t won a challenge since, Krystal has proven to viewers that she’s not just another “robotic fashion queen” with impressive performances in the girl-group challenge (the pop diva jumped out!), the Snatch Game (her Charity Shop Sue should’ve been in the top!) and Bra Wars: The Fempire Strikes Back (give her an Oscar!). And, of course, her runways. Out of all the contestants on season three, Krystal is destined for greatness in the fashion industry. While she has the worst track record out of the finalists thanks to her recent lip-sync smackdown, it – like we said above – really doesn’t matter. RuPaul loves her and RuPaul makes the decisions, so don’t count her out just yet.