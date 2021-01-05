RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 premiere makes HERstory for the franchise

RuPaul’s Drag Race is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to Deadline, the season 13 premiere became the most-watched episode in the franchise’s 12-year herstory with an unprecedented 1.3 million viewers.

The beloved drag competition received a ratings boost thanks to showings on multiple networks; VH1 earned 525,000 viewers, The CW tallied 478,000 and 111,000 tuned in to MTV.

A further 58,000 viewers watched through Logo, 116,000 with Pop and 27,000 on MTV2.

Michelle Visage celebrated the news on social media, writing on Instagram: “We are over the moon about how much love you have for our show and the dolls! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS!”

The premiere welcomed 13 new contestants including: Denali, Elliott with 2 T’s, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica.

In an epic twist, RuPaul made all the contestants lip-sync for their lives as soon as they entered the competition, and bestowed a “sashay away” to seven of them.

But it isn’t Drag Race without a twist, huh? The queens then gathered in the “Porkchop loading bay”, where it was revealed that an All Stars-esque rule would see them voting one contestant off the show for good.

Next week will follow the six lip-sync winners as they write lyrics and perform choreography to a new version of RuPaul’s song Condragulations.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 airs every Thursday on VH1 in the United States, and premieres the following morning in the UK on Netflix.

Guest stars this season include Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Erivo, Jamal Sims, Loni Love, Nicole Byer, Scarlett Johansson and Ts Madison, as well as past contestants Heidi N Closet, Nina West and Valentina.

You can watch the official trailer for Drag Race season 13 here or below.