RuPaul’s Drag Race is taking over 6 networks for season 13 premiere

There’s enough RuPaul for everyone!

Mother Ru and the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is taking a huge broadcasting step by not only premiering on VH1 but also on the CW network, PopTV, MTV2, MTV, and its origin network Logo.

This will be the first time that the series has expanded its broadcasting options.

Although the season 13 premiere will be across the six ViacomCBS brands the fan favourite aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will be exclusively shown on VH1.

To ring in this monumental move the Logo network has planned a catch-up marathon of season 1 thru 12 starting on 25 December.

Last week World of Wonder announced the sickening competitors that will stomp down the runway for the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and in the words of GAY TIMES cover star Shea Couleé, they didn’t come to play, like, at all.

The show is also making major strides towards more authentic representation this year with Gottmik, who makes history as the first-ever trans male contestant.

RuPaul and the team took extra precaution while filming the upcoming season, due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” RuPaul in a statement

As you know Season 13 will be the first of many Drag Race installments in 2021.

Make sure to check out all of the fierce new queens here and watch the first look trailer below!