RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise headed to Spain for latest spin-off

¡Hola Hola Hola!
The Drag Race franchise is continuing to expand into new territories.
Today (16 November), World of Wonder and Passion Distribution announced that the new international iteration will take place in Spain.
Streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK at the same time as its debut on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain, the series will chronicle the search for Spain’s First Drag Superstar.
Like the original and its many spin-offs, the contestants will take part in weekly maxi-challenges, and each week, the bottom two queens will lip-sync for their lives to remain in the competition.
So far, there’s no T on the host, judges, cast and premiere date, but according to World of Wonder, it will all be “ruvealed in the months to come.”
Drag Race Spain will follow in the footsteps of Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland, as well as South America’s The Switch Drag Race.
In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said: “It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Artres and bring the fierce fabulous glamor of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.
“In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”
Before Drag Race Spain sashays onto screens, fans can expect the long-awaited second season of the UK spin-off, as well as new seasons of the US original and its All Stars counterpart.
In a recent interview with Variety, Bailey said he and Barbato are developing seven new international versions of the Emmy-winning phenomenon.
“We’re excited. None of them can be announced yet, but there is more on the way. It’s been a long process. I think what we’ve seen is a reframing of drag as a cultural/artistic phenomenon,” he explained.
“Every country has a rich tradition of drag, and it’s different in every country. What is true in every country is that it hasn’t been a television proposition. I think it’s taken broadcasters in different territories a little time to adjust, to recognize that.”
Drag Race UK, the first international version of the show to see the return of RuPaul and Michelle Visage, was streamed over 10 million times on BBC iPlayer. Bailey credits its success with opening the door for more spin-offs.
“I think that encouraged other international territories to come along for the ride. The BBC is doing it! It can’t be that scary a proposition!’” he said.
