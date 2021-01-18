RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under to sashay onto our screens this year

RuPaul and Michelle Visage are headed to Australia and New Zealand for the latest Drag Race spin-off.

Drag Race Down Under will sashay onto our screens later this year, where it will be available to watch on Stan, TVNZ OnDemand and WOW Presents Plus.

In a statement, Mama Ru said she cannot wait “for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world.”

She continued: “Thank you to Stan and TVNZ OnDemand for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humor.”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Executive Producers at World of Wonder, said the queens of Australia and New Zealand have “always been an inspiration” to them.

Nick Tanner, Director of Sales and Co-Productions at Passion Distribution, said: “We’re proud to bring the Drag Race phenomenon down under in an antipodean showdown for Stan and TVNZ OnDemand!

“I can’t wait to see the best queens from Australia and New Zealand bring it to RuPaul’s main stage. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be a fantastic addition to the ever expanding ‘ru-niverse.”

Like the original and its many spin-offs, the contestants will take part in weekly maxi-challenges, and each week, the bottom two queens will lip-sync for their lives to remain in the competition.

Drag Race Down Under will follow in the footsteps of Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland, as well as South America’s The Switch Drag Race.

It has also been announced that the franchise will head to Spain.

