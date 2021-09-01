RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Who deserves to take home the crown?

Ra’Jah O’Hara

Challenge wins: 2

Lip-sync wins: 1

Up for elimination: 2

Ra’Jah O’Hara can make a dress in one minute. Crown her goddammit! Like Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah’s rudemption arc has been an absolute joy to watch. While she was one of fiercest lip-sync assassins of season 11 and her confessionals were top tier (her Yvie Oddly rants are legendary), ultimately, her story was side-lined and she sashayed away in ninth place. This time around, however, she’s served main character energy. As well as being the voice of the season, Ra’Jah hasn’t flopped once. The only time she was in the bottom two (bar last week’s semi-final, which doesn’t count), she didn’t deserve to be there – her American Horror Story tribute was so deluded and bonkers that it was, well, art. She also matched Canada’s Drag Race host (and her season 11 sister) Brooke Lynn Hytes in a lip-sync, made RuPaul cackle like never before with her LaToya Jackson impersonation and has turned it out on the runway week after week. Ra’Jah O’Hara following in the footsteps of Shea Couleé feels… right.

The grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 airs this Thursday in the United States on Paramount+ and in the United Kingdom on Netflix/WOW Presents Plus.