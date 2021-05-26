RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Here is the official cast!

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 are here!

Premiering this summer on Paramount+, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of more sickening fan-favourites who will return to the werkroom for a second (and in some cases, third) shot at the crown.

The winner will also received $100,000 doollahz and be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame, alongside Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Coulee.

According to Entertainment Weekly, All Stars 6 sashays onto the streaming service on 24 June with – wait for it henny – two back-to-back episodes, followed by weekly drops every Thursday.

Untucked will also be able to stream on Paramount+ immediately after each new episode.

A premiere date for the UK is yet to be announced, but if it follows in the footsteps of All Stars 5 last year, then we’re expecting it to be released on Netflix the following morning. C’mon Netflix press release! Where you at?

The queens were officially ruvealed today on the franchise’s YouTube channel with a sneak-peek at the upcoming premiere, showing each sickening contestant as they sashay back into the werkroom – catchphrase in hand, of course.

Check our their official glam-shots from Paramount+ below.

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

Eureka O’Hara (Season 9 & 10)

Ginger Minj (Season 7 & All Stars 2)

Jan (Season 12)

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2)

Pandora Boxx (Season 2 & All Stars 1)

Ra’jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

Serena Cha Cha (Season 5)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Yara Sofia (Season 3 & All Stars 1)