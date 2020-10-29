RuPaul shares sickening runway from upcoming Drag Race season

Fans have received a brand new look of RuPaul from the next season of Drag Race.

In a new clip posted to World of Wonder’s social media, the Emmy-winning host can be seen in a Star-Spangled Banner-inspired ensemble on the runway, before urging fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“The time has come for you to vote for your life,” said Ru. “Good luck, and don’t fuck it up!”

RuPaul continued to stress the importance on her Instagram, telling fans: “Everyone within the sound of my voice, I have one thing to say: you better vote, from the top of the ticket to the bottom.

“You know what to do – help save our country. Mama Ru needs you.”

She also shared a link for her followers to check their registration, learn their voting options and find out who is on their ballot. You can visit the website here.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the video is taken from the 13th season of the original Drag Race series or the sixth season of All Stars. According to reports, both seasons were filmed earlier this year and are expected to premiere in 2021.

The second season of Drag Race UK is expected to follow suit. Production was shut down in March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Alan Carr’s comments on 20 October, it will resume filming in a “fortnight”.

“It’s good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in the lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down!” Alan told Lorraine. “No excuse.”

Alan will once again sit beside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the panel for the highly-anticipated sophomore season, after serving as a revolving judge for the inaugural season in 2019.