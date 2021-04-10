RuPaul delivers tearful speech in latest episode of Drag Race season 13

We’re not crying… you’re crying.
RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers are in their feelings about the emotional season 13 semi-final.
On this week’s episode, the four remaining contestants – Kandy Muse, Symone, Rosé and Gottmik – showcased their inner showgirl and delivered a high energy performance of Mother Ru’s brand new single Lucky.
At the beginning of the episode, the queens return to the workroom following Olivia Lux’s elimination. After praising the ‘polite diva’, the contestants shifted their sights to the looming grand finale.
“We want to f**king fight and we want that god damn crown,” Symone exclaimed.
Rosé echoed the same energy in her confessional, stating: “As much as I love these bitches, athletes don’t go to the Olympics to make friendship bracelets, I’m ready to take these bitches down.”
The next day the queens entered the workroom and discussed what they would do with the prize money if they were to win. Gottmik, Symone and Rosé all expressed investing the money back into their drag while Miss Kandy hilariously said she would buy a boat.
“We’ll I want a boat because… I just want a boat,” she explained.
The queen’s conversation gets interrupted by their very last RuMail message. Mother Ru then informed the girls that they will be performing her new single Lucky, while also creating their very own verse for the performance.
After creating their own signature verses for the performance the queens meet up with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and a bowl of 13-year-old tic tacs and discussed their drag journeys.
From drag name origins to personal revelations, no detail was left unturned during their meetings.
The contestants then met up with acclaimed choreographer Jamal Sims to learn the intricate choreography for the Lucky performance.
“This will be the hardest I’ve been on you the whole season, it’s really critical that you guys nail this, it’s gotta be great,” he said.
The queens soaked in every step and suggestion from Jamal and went on to deliver an absolutely sickening performance of Lucky.
From the set – which was reminiscent of Destiny’s Child, Say My Name video – to the iconic original verses, the Lucky performance will go down Drag Race HERstory.
After strutting down the runway in their final four eleganza, Mother Ru, the judges and the queens got emotional and opened up the floodgates of tears.
During the judge’s critique, RuPaul praised Gottmik for her journey, not only as a contestant but as a trans man.
“You know there are a few times during this competition that you mentioned your parents and it really touched me when you mentioned them,” Ru tearfully shared.
“Because I think about kids around the world who don’t feel that they fit in here or they fit in there or what box they’re supposed to fit in. You’ve given them a roadmap, and I watched you in this competition grow and expand.
“I am so proud of you and I know your parents are proud of you too because now they really understand what a gift you are to this world.”
The tears didn’t stop there.
After the critiques, the queens were asked to give advice to their younger selves. Symone was full of emotions during her speech, striking a chord with the judges and her fellow contestants.
“Reggie, you’re gonna grow up and you’re gonna believe all the things that people say about you,” she cried.
“That there is something wrong with you, that you can’t be black and gay, that you can’t be feminine and successful. And you are going to hate yourself. Please don’t make the mistake I did love yourself.
“And then you’re gonna go and live your dream one day and meet someone that inspires you and she’s gonna call you a star. And you’re going to do everything they said that you couldn’t do.”
After an emotional judges panel, Mother Ru threw the queens a curveball and tasked them all with solo lip syncs. Filled with fire and passion, each queen delivered unique show-stopping performances that left us GAGGED!
In the end, RuPaul kept all four queens for the grande finale.
“That’s right. We got ourselves a final four. Condragulations, queens,” she said.
Here’s what fans had to say about the semi-final of Drag Race season 13:
THIS TOP4 IS SO FUCKING ICONIC !!!!! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/H5wiS8gdPO
— julia ☽ teamsymone (@adoredelans) April 10, 2021
i love them more than anything 😩💞 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/HDrycxgoz3
— becca💘🧸 LANKIN DAY!!! (@jaidasbae) April 10, 2021
Symone didn’t have to make me ugly cry like that 😭😭😭😭 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/9mel47cFvb
— Rodrigo💚 (@limegreenroger) April 10, 2021
.@ArianaGrande reacts to this year’s dynamic top four on RuPaul’s #DragRace:
“i really…….. love them all so so much. not sure what to say or do with myself.” pic.twitter.com/RR28twgbFh
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2021
Symone doing a Whitney Houston lip-sync with a Whitney Houston handkerchief…
She’s not fucking around. She just gets all of it, all the time.#DragRace pic.twitter.com/Wc6IJzVFne
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 10, 2021
Okay but @TheKandyMuse owning boat just cause is what she deserves #DragRace pic.twitter.com/lfQa6SQNOr
— Lauren (@loerydes) April 10, 2021
I didnt know @gottmik had this in her‼️ BITCHH HER VERSE ATEEEE💅🏾❗️ #dragrace pic.twitter.com/lY2hYu130X
— 🇭🇹Zëuś🍫 (@TheTrueKiddd) April 10, 2021
best top four 🥺💞 #dragrace pic.twitter.com/nSi5Dd4PQ0
— becca💘🧸 LANKIN DAY!!! (@jaidasbae) April 10, 2021
sorry mary. you’ve been dethroned.
rosé is the queen of scots now
wow i’m speechless she’s perfect#teamrosé #dragrace pic.twitter.com/mcttGz8qxh
— serenity! #teamrosé (@sereschuller) April 10, 2021
Symone talking to her younger self made me burst into tears #DragRace pic.twitter.com/B5ZOpNtQbe
— Edgar (@onlyedgarxo) April 10, 2021
me when i can’t decide who to root for #DragRace pic.twitter.com/C1WtJYZjKp
— blake #teambimini (@jaidasessence) April 10, 2021
Someone bring me a soda. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Y9NuYGwctz
— Zach (@ZachGilyard) April 10, 2021