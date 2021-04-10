RuPaul delivers tearful speech in latest episode of Drag Race season 13

The contestants then met up with acclaimed choreographer Jamal Sims to learn the intricate choreography for the Lucky performance.

“This will be the hardest I’ve been on you the whole season, it’s really critical that you guys nail this, it’s gotta be great,” he said.

The queens soaked in every step and suggestion from Jamal and went on to deliver an absolutely sickening performance of Lucky.

From the set – which was reminiscent of Destiny’s Child, Say My Name video – to the iconic original verses, the Lucky performance will go down Drag Race HERstory.

After strutting down the runway in their final four eleganza, Mother Ru, the judges and the queens got emotional and opened up the floodgates of tears.

During the judge’s critique, RuPaul praised Gottmik for her journey, not only as a contestant but as a trans man.

“You know there are a few times during this competition that you mentioned your parents and it really touched me when you mentioned them,” Ru tearfully shared.

“Because I think about kids around the world who don’t feel that they fit in here or they fit in there or what box they’re supposed to fit in. You’ve given them a roadmap, and I watched you in this competition grow and expand.

“I am so proud of you and I know your parents are proud of you too because now they really understand what a gift you are to this world.”

The tears didn’t stop there.

After the critiques, the queens were asked to give advice to their younger selves. Symone was full of emotions during her speech, striking a chord with the judges and her fellow contestants.

“Reggie, you’re gonna grow up and you’re gonna believe all the things that people say about you,” she cried.

“That there is something wrong with you, that you can’t be black and gay, that you can’t be feminine and successful. And you are going to hate yourself. Please don’t make the mistake I did love yourself.

“And then you’re gonna go and live your dream one day and meet someone that inspires you and she’s gonna call you a star. And you’re going to do everything they said that you couldn’t do.”

After an emotional judges panel, Mother Ru threw the queens a curveball and tasked them all with solo lip syncs. Filled with fire and passion, each queen delivered unique show-stopping performances that left us GAGGED!

In the end, RuPaul kept all four queens for the grande finale.

“That’s right. We got ourselves a final four. Condragulations, queens,” she said.

Here’s what fans had to say about the semi-final of Drag Race season 13:

THIS TOP4 IS SO FUCKING ICONIC !!!!! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/H5wiS8gdPO — julia ☽ teamsymone (@adoredelans) April 10, 2021

Symone didn’t have to make me ugly cry like that 😭😭😭😭 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/9mel47cFvb — Rodrigo💚 (@limegreenroger) April 10, 2021

.@ArianaGrande reacts to this year’s dynamic top four on RuPaul’s #DragRace: “i really…….. love them all so so much. not sure what to say or do with myself.” pic.twitter.com/RR28twgbFh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2021

Symone doing a Whitney Houston lip-sync with a Whitney Houston handkerchief… She’s not fucking around. She just gets all of it, all the time.#DragRace pic.twitter.com/Wc6IJzVFne — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 10, 2021

Okay but @TheKandyMuse owning boat just cause is what she deserves #DragRace pic.twitter.com/lfQa6SQNOr — Lauren (@loerydes) April 10, 2021

sorry mary. you’ve been dethroned.

rosé is the queen of scots now

wow i’m speechless she’s perfect#teamrosé #dragrace pic.twitter.com/mcttGz8qxh — serenity! #teamrosé (@sereschuller) April 10, 2021

Symone talking to her younger self made me burst into tears #DragRace pic.twitter.com/B5ZOpNtQbe — Edgar (@onlyedgarxo) April 10, 2021