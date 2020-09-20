RuPaul dedicates his record breaking Emmy win to the late Chi Chi DeVayne

RuPaul has gone and earned himself another Emmy.

The pop culture icon won the Creative Arts Emmy for Host For A Reality Or Competition Program. This is his fifth consecutive win.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s reception was hosted virtually but RuPaul was able to accept his award – in full glam of course – in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and our incredible cast and crew I want to thank the academy for this great honour. I’ve always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes, I’m making a political statement,” he says.

He continued: “Well tonight the only political statement I wanna make is this, love, love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for our black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet sensitive souls everywhere.”

RuPaul then ended his heartfelt speech by dedicating his award to the late Chi Chi DeVayne, stating: ” I’d like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, Chi Chi DeVayne, may you rest in power and perfection.”

The former drag race contestant and fan favourite passed away in August after a battle with pneumonia.