RuPaul apologises to contestants following Drag Race UK critiques

Don’t wear H&M on the Drag Race runway. Don’t even think about it.

RuPaul issued an apology to the contestants on this week’s episode of Drag Race UK.

Following the drama of last week’s episode, the eight remaining competitors were forced to sashay away from the series due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and were unable to return to the werkroom until seven months later.

Sadly, Veronica Green was unable to join her sisters as she was diagnosed with COVID, with RuPaul telling the contestants that she has an open invitation for the upcoming third season. Her departure resulted in Joe Black, who was controversially eliminated in last place, making a triumphant comeback.

The queens then participated in The RuRuvision Song Contest for this week’s maxi-challenge in two separate super-groups: Banana Drama (Joe, Ellie Diamond, Sister Sister and Tia Kofi) and the United Kingdolls (A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce).

During critiques, RuPaul lost her temper with Joe after the entertainer told Michelle Visage that her outfit in the performance was from… H&M.

Her confession was met with discontent from RuPaul, who responded: “That outfit off the rack was a huge disappointment to me. That’s what everyday people do, and you should know that because you are a star. This goes to all of you up here: if it is from H&M then you better glitter the fuck out of it and make it something special.

“We’re looking for Great Britain’s Next Superstar, don’t waste my time. I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M. What say you, Joe Black?”

After Joe responded that her other looks were “too old looking,” Ru added: “I came all the way across the pond. I want more. Is that asking for too much? I don’t think so. It’s the biggest stage for drag in the world. This is the Eurovision of drag.”

Following Untucked and the judges’ deliberations, Ru apologised to the contestants for her unexpected back-and-forth with Joe, which is – let’s face it – already iconic.