Rocketman star Taron Egerton passes out during first performance of new West End play

Rocketman star Taron Egerton passed out during the first performance of his new West End show, Cock.

On 5 March, the Ambassadors Theatre in London held the debut performance of the highly anticipated play.

According to audience members, The Kingsman actor fainted during the middle portion of the show.

Luckily, Egerton was assisted by one of the theatre’s attendees, who happened to be a doctor – as reported by The Independent.

After a 40 minute intermission, the play’s director Marianne Elliot came out and announced that the Sing 2 star was “absolutely fine.”

She then revealed that Egerton’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would be stepping in to finish off the inaugural performance.

Shortly after the incident, the play’s production released a statement giving further insight into the surprising situation.

“During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance,” they said.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would continue in the role to complete the performance.”

On 6 March, Egerton released his own statement to reassure fans that he was indeed okay.

Taron’s Instagram Story posted on 6th March 2022 (via ig: taron.egerton) pic.twitter.com/kSHYJ78uu9 — Taron’s Instagram Stories (@taronsinstagram) March 6, 2022

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.

He then said he would put a “positive spin” on the situation and jokingly asked the show’s attendees for a favour.

“I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” he said.

Towards the end of his statement, he thanked his team and castmates for “being so lovely” before he praised Harper-Jackson for stepping in.

“But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper-Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play. Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person,” he concluded.

Fortunately, Egerton will be back on stage for the show’s forthcoming performance on 7 March.

Cock, follows the story of John (Jonathan Bailey), a gay man who begins to question his sexuality and long-term boyfriend (Egerton) after he falls in love with a woman (Jade Anouka).

The play is expected to run until 4 June 2021.