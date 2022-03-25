Rocketman star Taron Egerton drops out of Cock play for second time

Taron Egerton has been forced to pull out of his West End play, Cock, for a second time after contracting COVID-19.

Cock follows the story of John (Jonathan Bailey), a gay man who begins to question his sexuality, when he falls in love with a woman, W (Jade Anouka).

Egerton plays the role of John’s boyfriend, M, but will unfortunately not be present at its upcoming shows at the Ambassador’s Theatre.

“Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid,” the official Twitter account for Cock confirmed on 23 March.

“In accordance with the production’s health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.

“The character of M will be played by Joel Harper-Jackson.”

It comes not long after the actor passed out on stage during the first showing of the play on 5 March.

After a 40-minute intermission, Cock’s director Marianne Elliot came out and announced that the Sing 2 star was “absolutely fine.”

She then stated that Jackson would be stepping in to finish off the inaugural performance.

The play is scheduled to run until 4 June 2021 and Egerton is expected to return in a week or so.