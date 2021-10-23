Riverdale star KJ Apa wants to guest star on RuPaul’s Drag Race as alter ego Fifi

Riverdale star KJ Apa has expressed an interest in guest starring on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In an interview with NME, the 24-year-old opened up about potentially making an appearance on the popular reality show with his alter ego Fifi.

“I love watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and I’ve told my agents I want to be on that show,” he revealed.

“But at the same time, RuPaul’s Drag Race and the characters on that show, they’re the real deal, they’re the most authentic.

“I don’t think I’d be allowed on that show because I’m not the real deal.”

Last year, Apa debuted his “feminine” persona, Fifi, with a new TikTok account titled fifiisqueen.

His profile is filled with videos of him dancing and expressing his “feminine side through moving and physicality.”

Apa also opened up about the origin of his alter-ego and revealed his sisters had a hand in Fifi’s creation.

“No one’s asked me about Fifi before, but she’s been living inside of me for a long time,” Apa he said.

“I have quite literally known and messed with this character since I was eight, nine, ten years old.

“My sisters would dress me up in drag as a kid – I’d put on lipstick and wear wigs and stuff – and I used to love exploring that part [of myself]. It was epic.”