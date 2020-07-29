Rina Sawayama “not British enough” to enter UK music awards

“I just wanna dream the same dream as everyone else.”

Rina Sawayama has revealed that she’s not eligible for UK music awards.

Although the star’s self-titled debut album received widespread critical acclaim and has been featured in several “best of” lists this year, the album was omitted from last week’s Mercury Prize shortlist, with Elton John even stating on social media that it was “overlooked”.

In a new interview with Vice, the Dynasty songstress said she found out that her music isn’t eligible for the Mercury Prize or even the BRIT Awards due to her indefinite leave to remain visa, even though she’s lived in Britain for the past 25 years.

“It was so heartbreaking,” Rina said of the moment she found out. “I rarely get upset to the level where I cry. And I cried.”

The terms and conditions for the Mercury Prize (and the BRITs) state that solo artists must have British or Irish nationality to enter the competition, and part of the process involves sending official documentation of your citizenship to the organisers.

Although Rina’s label Dirty Hit explained Rina’s situation to the organisers, they received a “curt” email informing them that the rules wouldn’t be changed.

“All I remember is living here,” added Rina. “I’ve just lived here all my life. I went to summer school in Japan, and that’s literally it. But I feel like I’ve contributed to the UK in a way that I think is worthy of being celebrated, or at least being eligible to be celebrated.”