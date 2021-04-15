Rina Sawayama enlists Elton John for stunning new version of Chosen Family

Rina Sawayama has released the remix of Chosen Family with Sir Elton John.

The new version of the fan-favourite ballad is accompanied by a music video, showcasing both stars as they perform together at a piano.

In a statement, Rina said it was “a joy and honour to rework Chosen Family with the legendary Elton John”, calling it a “special experience” that she will never forget.

“I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts,” she admitted.

“Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

Chosen Family is a powerful ode to the star’s LGBTQ+ family and is the 12th track from Rina’s widely-acclaimed debut album, which Elton has championed on various occasions since its release.

Rina previously told GAY TIMES that the track, originally produced by Danny L Harle, was written for her queer fans who have been ostracised from their families due to their sexuality or gender identity.

“A lot of my fans understand how important chosen families are, because they themselves have chosen families,” she said. “I hear so many heartbreaking stories from people being kicked out of their homes.

“It’s a very queer term and it’s so universal; that feeling of maybe not belonging.”

You can listen to Chosen Family (with Elton John) now on Apple Music, and watch the official performance video below.