Ricky Martin’s new single is a certified smash.

Assisted by Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami, Qué Rico Fuera (How Sweet It Would Be) is a dance banger that infuses Afro-Latin and urban styles with sultry lyrics.

The track, produced by Wissem Larfaoui, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz and Juan Camila Vargas, is the first single from Ricky’s highly-anticipated album Play.

In a statement, Ricky said of working with Paloma: “I was familiar with her work as I’m constantly trying to discover new voices.

“When this song came into my life, I immediately thought of her. Paloma is a warrior, and beyond talented.

“I am so happy that we were able to work together. I hope the audience feels as good as we did during the recording session.”

Paloma said she “couldn’t believe it” and was “so excited” when the Livin’ la Vida Loca star called her and asked to collaborate.

“Anyone would react the same way upon realising they were about to work with someone as tremendously talented as Ricky,” she said.

“For this song, I got out of my comfort zone, wrote a little bit sexier than what I’m normally accustomed to, and I loved it. My fans are going to be very proud of me. Chile, my family, and I are happy.”

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, they recored their parts separately, but met in person at the video shoot.

The Jessy Terreo-directed video for Qué Rico Fuera features Ricky and Paloma as they prepare for a night on the town, before attending a celebratory dance party in the streets.

The track will be part of Ricky’s setlist on his upcoming North American tour, which kicks off 25 September with Enrique Iglesias and special guest Sebastián Yatra.

Listen to Qué Rico Fuera here on Apple Music and watch the seductive music video below.