Ricky Martin opens up his coming out journey and PTSD in new interview

Ricky Martin has opened up about his coming out journey and PTSD after his 2000 interview with Barbra Walters.

Sitting down with People for their Pride issue, the singer revealed he felt violated when Walters asked if he was gay.

“When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid. There’s a little PTSD with that,” he explained.

“A lot of people say, what would you do differently? Well, maybe I would have come out in that interview. It would’ve been great because when I came out, it just felt amazing.

“When it comes to my sexuality, when it comes to who I am, I want to talk about everything that I am. Because if you hide it, it’s a life-or-death situation.”

Before coming out in 2010, Martin revealed that he had numerous relationships with women, and described sexuality as a “complicated thing.”

“It’s not black and white. It’s filled with colours. When I was dating women, I was in love with women,” he said.