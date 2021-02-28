RFL Super League referee opens up coming out and homophobic abuse

“If this helps give other people a bit of courage to speak to their families or friends or work colleagues, then just do it,”

James Childs sat down with BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast to discuss his experience as a Super League referee.

“I don’t necessarily broadcast it but just live my life normally, and that’s the way I’ve chosen to deal with it up until now.

“And in many ways, my sexuality and my job are completely separate and it’s irrelevant,” he said.

Childs started his referee career in 2009, having been on the Rugby Football League’s elite panel for nearly 11 years.

He privately came out to his fellow referees 10 years ago but decided to open up to the public in the BBC podcast.

“The way I’ve lived my life on social media, I’m pretty open about the fact I have a male partner.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to expect but I’m delighted generally speaking that it’s been overwhelmingly positive. I think the worst I’ve seen is indifference, which is absolutely fine,” he said.